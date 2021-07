What can make July Fourth picnics and fireworks even better? Celebratory sparkling wine made right here in the United States. Look for sparkling wines labeled méthode champenoise or méthode traditionnelle. That means the wine was made through the same process used to produce real French Champagne in which the second fermentation takes place in the bottle. While these sparkling wines often cost a little more than those made in a tank, you can find affordable ones for less than $20. The following are non-vintage examples from Missouri and California.