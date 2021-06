Manchester United have submitted a second bid to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports. It is believed that the first one stood at £67 million straight up, with around £8m to follow through achievable add-ons, but the Bundesliga side rejected it. The second one, currently being considered, appears to be in the same total region but with more money to be paid immediately. On the other hand, Dortmund are said to be holding out for over £80m.