Traffic lights out on Euclid Avenue from Stokes Boulevard to Mayfield Road

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters who use Euclid Avenue between Stokes Boulevard and Mayfield Road. "The traffic lights are currently out on Euclid Avenue from Stokes Blvd to Mayfield Road. Commuters should expect delays and are advised to leave earlier than normal. The Division of Police will staff traffic controllers to direct traffic in the area," the Cleveland Division of Police tweeted Wednesday night.