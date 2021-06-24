Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Traffic lights out on Euclid Avenue from Stokes Boulevard to Mayfield Road

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters who use Euclid Avenue between Stokes Boulevard and Mayfield Road. "The traffic lights are currently out on Euclid Avenue from Stokes Blvd to Mayfield Road. Commuters should expect delays and are advised to leave earlier than normal. The Division of Police will staff traffic controllers to direct traffic in the area," the Cleveland Division of Police tweeted Wednesday night.

www.wkyc.com
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Lights#Traffic Signals#Cleveland Police#Euclid Avenue#The Division Of Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Berea, OHPosted by
WKYC

10-year-old boy among 2 dead after pulled from water at Wallace Lake in Berea

BEREA, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published before authorities confirmed any deaths in the incident. A 37-year-old man and 10-year-old boy have died after being pulled from the water at Cleveland Metroparks' Wallace Lake in Berea, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Tuesday morning. The two have been identified as Veniamin Lozitsky (adult) and Luke Lozitsky (child).
Parma, OHPosted by
WKYC

The dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning while boating

CLEVELAND — The 4th of July weekend draws boaters to the water in droves, all hoping to enjoy themselves and take in the fresh air. However, sometimes that air can be a problem. “Unfortunately, because you are out in the open, people are lulled into a false sense of security...
North Royalton, OHPosted by
WKYC

Body of 50-year-old woman found at Geneva Township landfill

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. A woman's body was discovered at a waste management landfill in Geneva Township on Friday. According to the company, the body came in from "one of the morning inbound loads" and authorities were contacted immediately.
Chippewa Lake, OHPosted by
WKYC

Body of missing man recovered from Chippewa Lake after overnight search

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) recovered the body of a missing man from Chippewa Lake in Medina County, Sunday evening. According to officials, the search began Saturday night around 9 p.m. after the man was seen by witnesses jumping from a boat. According to those at the Lake, the man did not resurface after the jump.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

3 victims identified, including 11-year-old boy, after fatal boating incident on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — Authorities say the deaths of two men and a 11-year-old boy found in a boat on Lake Erie may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the U.S. Coast Guard Station on East 9th Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after officials had pulled three unresponsive individuals from the water..