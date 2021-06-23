Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Watch now: Mayor Tishaura Jones outlines plan to improve the city’s lagging vaccination rate during the U.S. Conference of Mayors

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones outlines plan to improve the city’s lagging vaccination rate during the U.S. Conference of Mayors “We must start meeting people where they are,” she said, referring to the planned mobile vaccine clinics. Also planned, she said, are town hall-style events with physicians from various ethnic backgrounds to explain the vaccines and offer them on-site. She also cited other parts of her initial $80 million pandemic aid plan and urged aldermen to act quickly.

