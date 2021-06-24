Holiday Bowl finds new home at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Holiday Bowl will move downtown to Petco Park after its home of 42 years, Qualcomm Stadium, was razed.

Holiday Bowl executive director Mark Neville confirmed the move. Officials sent renderings of how the ballpark will accommodate a football field at ABC 10News on Wednesday.

No date has been set for the 2021 game, which will be the first in a new contract between the Pac-12 and ACC.

Diane Peabody Straw, Executive Director of the East Village Association, said the timing of the move could not be better.

"It's a time of year that our businesses historically struggle, and we are coming off of a year, year and a half really, that has been one big long struggle, so this is just going to be an extra boost that is very welcomed," Peabody Straw said.

Neville began looking at Petco Park as an option since it became apparent that Qualcomm/SDCCU Stadium's lifespan was coming to an end after the NFL's Chargers moved to Los Angeles following the 2016 season.

Even with extra seating, Petco Park only fits about 50,000 fans, compared to SDCCU Stadium's 70,000.

As for Petco's Park's chance of becoming the Holiday Bowl's permanent venue, it is not clear yet. But organizers said the future San Diego State University's Sports Stadium would be far too small for Holiday Bowl crowds. Peabody Straw said she hopes it stays in East Village.

"There's no going back at this point," Peabody Straw said. "Because all of these other wonderful things to experience is now walking distance from their hotel."

The Associated Press contributed to this report