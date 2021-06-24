Cancel
POTUS

Have Kids? A $3,600 Stimulus Check Could Be Coming Your Way

National Interest
Trevor Filseth

The Child Tax Credit was increased substantially by President Biden with the American Rescue Plan Act.

Here's What You Need to Remember: Every month from July until the end of the year, on or near the 15th , qualifying families will receive a check from the IRS for $250 or $300 per child , depending on the child’s age. Altogether, this can amount to $1500 or $1800, or half the total payment; the other half can be claimed as a tax rebate in April 2022.

Starting on July 15, roughly 36 million American families – covering around 90 percent of all children in the United States – will begin to receive checks from the Internal Revenue Service, as part of the newly expanded Child Tax Credit passed in March 2021. Qualifying families could receive up to $1800 per child, over the course of six months.

The Child Tax Credit was increased substantially by President Biden with the American Rescue Plan Act. Prior to March 2021, the payment amounted to $2000 per year for all American children; the updated law increased the payments to $3000 for children over 6 and $3600 for children under 6, respective increases of 50 percent and 80 percent.

The bill also contained a novel measure – mailing the checks out in advance . Normally, the Child Tax Credit is a tax credit; eligible families can claim the credit as rebate on their taxes when they file in April. However, considering the impact of the pandemic, President Biden included a measure in the March legislation that mailed the checks out in monthly amounts, beginning in July and ending in December.

More from The National Interest A New $16,000 'Stimulus' Is Available (Just Know The Catch) The Child Stimulus Check Is Coming, But Should You Accept It? Stimulus Check Update: Will Joe Biden’s 2021 Child Tax Credit Pay Families Forever?

Here’s how it works. Every month from July until the end of the year, on or near the 15th , qualifying families will receive a check from the IRS for $250 or $300 per child , depending on the child’s age. Altogether, this can amount to $1500 or $1800, or half the total payment; the other half can be claimed as a tax rebate in April 2022. This process happens automatically; you do not need to register to receive the checks if you qualify.

If, however, you would like to receive all the payments as a lump sum, it is possible to do this via an upcoming portal on the IRS’s website. Although it may seem strange to forego money until next April, there are a few compelling reasons to do it. If, for instance, you are expecting another child in the fall, and do not want to have to deal with paperwork, you can put the payment off until April. Moreover, unlike with stimulus checks, if the IRS overpays your Child Tax Credit, you are obliged to repay them after they discover the error – so it could be safer to simply put away the money until April.

Families that make up to $150,000 per year, or single parents making $75,000 per year, are eligible for the full payment. Families making more than that amount receive proportionate deductions.

The payments can be garnished in some states, although not in others; California, for instance, has prevented creditors from seizing IRS checks. Furthermore, the IRS is forbidden to collect back taxes from the checks.

Trevor Filseth is a current and foreign affairs writer at the National Interest. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

POTUSPosted by
CBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued earlier this month. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is...
Personal FinanceMiami Herald

Monday is the last day to opt out of the first child tax credit payment. What to know

Families who want to receive the full child tax credit as a lump sum need to opt out of monthly payments Monday. The temporarily enhanced child tax credits provide eligible families with up to $3,600 per child in benefits over the course of a year. The first half of the credits will go out as monthly payments of up to $300 through the end of the year, and the second half can be claimed when filing income taxes for 2021.
Income TaxLifehacker

What's a Plus-Up Stimulus Payment? (And How to Know If You'll Get One)

You might be receiving more money in the mail from the IRS, but it’s not a fourth stimulus check—it’s a “plus-up payment.” You’ll only receive this check if your third stimulus payment was calculated using income stated in your 2019 tax return, and if your income was less in 2020 than it was in 2019. Here’s how the plus-up payment works.
Credits & LoansCNET

Still no third stimulus check? Track your money now with this online tool

If your third stimulus check hasn't arrived yet, you're likely becoming concerned about what's happened to it. But don't get too worried yet -- start by checking your bank account because it may have a pending deposit.Iit's also possible the check is stuck en route in the mail. Once you figure out your payment status, you may find that you're owed a "plus-up" supplemental payment if the IRS didn't send you enough stimulus money.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: How to Track and Claim Your Missing Stimulus Money From the IRS

Still missing your third stimulus payment? Here's what you need to know about tracking or claiming your $1,400 direct payment. Whether or not a fourth stimulus payment will make its way to bank accounts and mailboxes across the nation has been a hot topic lately, and for good reason. Millions of Americans are still struggling to get back on track financially after dealing with job losses and furloughs caused by the pandemic. And, while progress is being made, the economy is still pretty fragile.
Income TaxPosted by
National Interest

Why You Never Got Your Tax Refund or Stimulus Check

One man in Texas, who had earmarked his tax refund for use in paying for sorely needed medical attention, has had to put his plans on hold following a lengthy delay to his refund because of the IRS’ fraud protection measures. It is likely that many other Americans are experiencing similar delays.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Low-income Americans can now register for expanded child tax credit

(CNN) — Low-income American families who don't typically file tax returns can now register to receive the enhanced child tax credit, which will start going out next month. The Internal Revenue Service unveiled a sign-up tool on its website Monday that will allow users to provide the necessary information about their households and, if they choose, about their bank accounts so the agency can directly deposit the funds.
U.S. Politicsfoxbaltimore.com

New $3,600 stimulus payments will be here soon - here's when and who will get the money

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - There's a new stimulus payment on the way from the IRS. It's part of the massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by President Joe Biden back in March. There's a date for you to circle on your calendar and there's one big difference between the previous payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that people received earlier this year and this new payment.