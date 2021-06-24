Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lineworkers preparing for strong winds ahead of possible severe storms

By Zach Boetto
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
Lineworkers preparing for strong winds ahead of possible severe storms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HS1hK_0adeIeS600

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Some lineworkers across Mid-Missouri were working Wednesday to stabilize poles ahead of Thursday's possible incoming storms.

The Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of possible severe storms Thursday night and things like power lines are a major cause for concern in windy conditions.

"We're trying to get a split pole changed out before the storm comes because we don't want any future damage," said Phil Hatfield, a technician with CenturyLink.

Hatfield says if you see a downed power or phone line, call 911 and stay away from it.

The storms from Sunday's Weather Alert Day caused widespread damage, leaving people picking up debris for the last few days.

Columbia resident Norman Gephardt says he's gotten his use out of the yard waste drop off on Parkside Drive.

"I didn't have much damage from the latest storm, but I still use this dump," Gephardt said. "It's a great resource for Columbia."

The Business Loop Community Improvement District also put out a bin near Dive Bar on Business Loop 70 East so residents and business owners in the area have a place to take their debris.

The post Lineworkers preparing for strong winds ahead of possible severe storms appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
591
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Yard Waste#Missouri#Extreme Weather#Kmiz#Centurylink#Columbia#Abc17news
Related
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tracking river flood potential

We’ve been tracking localized flooding for you all weekend long, but with more rain on the way, flooding is still a major concern. The National Severe Storms Laboratory of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration states that flash flooding is the most dangerous type of flooding as there is little forewarning allowing for preparations to The post Tracking river flood potential appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri River level crests as Jefferson City officials continue storm clean up

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City officials are still working to clean up and repair roads following flash flood warnings and plenty of rain. Both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Jefferson City Public Works say despite that intense weather, the river levels crested Monday and the levee is holding strong. Conditions continue to The post Missouri River level crests as Jefferson City officials continue storm clean up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric Cooperative report power outage affected northern Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage affecting over 700 customers near Farrar Road. The outage was reported at 7:02 p.m. According to the outage map, 719 customers are affected. A crew has been dispatched to the area however the restoration time has not been updated yet. The post Boone Electric Cooperative report power outage affected northern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Posted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SATURDAY STORM & FLOODING UPDATES: Photo and video gallery

COLUMBIA, Mo. According to Boone County Office of Emergency Management, a flash flood warning is issued until 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple areas of Boone County are still underwater and as of 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, MoDOT reported 206 roads closed in the state due to flooding. You can find a link to their Traveler The post SATURDAY STORM & FLOODING UPDATES: Photo and video gallery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Posted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters help men trapped in Boone County floodwaters

The two men told firefighters their pickup truck, which was pulling a camper, bogged down in the floodwaters on Route K at the Katy Trail at about 8 p.m. Sunday. They refused medical treatment. The post Firefighters help men trapped in Boone County floodwaters appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Emergency management officials emphasize having a plan ahead of severe weather

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Office of Emergency Management says if dangerously high winds start to hit the area you need to have a safety plan. "The most important thing is to be prepared," said Elizabeth Thompson, the planning and preparedness specialist for the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. "You want to The post Emergency management officials emphasize having a plan ahead of severe weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Posted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents about potential flooding of creeks and streams

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is working with the National Weather Service out of St. Louis, to remind residents about the potential flooding of area creeks and streams. Forecasters are predicting four-plus inches of rain over the next 72 hours. Due to that prediction, officials report there is a The post Boone County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents about potential flooding of creeks and streams appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash closes part of Stadium Blvd. Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash occurred near Stadium Boulevard and Highway 63 just after five. According to Boone County Joint Communication, a portion of Stadium was closed while crews worked to clear debris. ABC 17 News reached out to authorities to find out if anyone was hurt but have not heard back. Stadium Boulevard re-opened The post Crash closes part of Stadium Blvd. Wednesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ruptured gas line and fire damages residence on Sussex Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department responded to a gas leak outside a residence on the 4700 block of Sussex Drive at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, crews reported a fire in the yard had melted the siding on the house. Columbia Firefighters protecting a residence in the 4700 block of Sussex Drive The post Ruptured gas line and fire damages residence on Sussex Drive in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.