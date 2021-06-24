Lineworkers preparing for strong winds ahead of possible severe storms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Some lineworkers across Mid-Missouri were working Wednesday to stabilize poles ahead of Thursday's possible incoming storms.

The Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of possible severe storms Thursday night and things like power lines are a major cause for concern in windy conditions.

"We're trying to get a split pole changed out before the storm comes because we don't want any future damage," said Phil Hatfield, a technician with CenturyLink.

Hatfield says if you see a downed power or phone line, call 911 and stay away from it.

The storms from Sunday's Weather Alert Day caused widespread damage, leaving people picking up debris for the last few days.

Columbia resident Norman Gephardt says he's gotten his use out of the yard waste drop off on Parkside Drive.

"I didn't have much damage from the latest storm, but I still use this dump," Gephardt said. "It's a great resource for Columbia."

The Business Loop Community Improvement District also put out a bin near Dive Bar on Business Loop 70 East so residents and business owners in the area have a place to take their debris.

The post Lineworkers preparing for strong winds ahead of possible severe storms appeared first on ABC17NEWS .