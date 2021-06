In Arizona, sportsmen and women are witnessing changes to our landscape brought on by our warming climate. What little snowpack we have isn’t lasting through February and longer, and dryer summers are leading to more catastrophic wildfires, which we’re already seeing. Fire season started at the beginning of March, with multiple fires currently burning across Arizona. Our flora and fauna are suffering, and all of this is having a direct effect on the ecosystems and wildlife we strive to protect.