Courtney Stiles of Pinehurst fired a 4-under par 67 to take the lead after round one of the 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic at Sanford Golf Club. Stiles, who works with the 1st Tee of Pinehurst, carded 5 birdies to offset one bogey and turned in nines of 33-34 to take the lead early Saturday. After becoming the 1st woman to compete in the Championship Flight in 34 years in 2020 – and went on to finish 3rd – Stiles will attempt be the first to win the coveted Brick Capital Classic title. Stiles leads Paul Jett, Dalton Mauldin, Kenny Stewart, and Stephen Salmon by 2 after all four carded 69s and another group of four are one back at 70.