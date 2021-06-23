Community Foundation announces $352,400 in scholarships, loan awards
Community Foundation of the North State is pleased to announce a record-breaking $352,400 in scholarship and loan awards going out to deserving students for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. The scholarships and low-interest loans help to fund a recipient’s trade school, community college, university, or medical school education. Award criteria may be based on community service, grades, financial need, extra-curricular activities, and other donor specified qualifications.www.trinityjournal.com