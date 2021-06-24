Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

Tonight's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins features a pair of left-handed starters in Robbie Ray against Trevor Rogers. The Blue Jays are -130 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Last night's 2-1 victory by Toronto was their third straight while the Marlins have lost consecutive games. Ray (4-3, 3.50) has eight quality starts this season, and is 1-2 with a 2.18 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Marlins. Toronto is looking to get to an even .500 in Ray's starts, as they are 6-7 with him on the mound this year. Rogers (7-3, 1.87), who has won four of his past five decisions and seven of his last nine, is making his first career start against Toronto. Rogers leads all rookies in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.