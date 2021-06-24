Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowie, TX

Latin American Motorcycle Association visiting Bowie for Hogs 4 Paws

By KAUZ Digital Media Team, Nash Kober
newschannel6now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - On that same day some bikers are showing up in Bowie to raise money for pets in need, the Latin American Motorcycle Association will be riding into the town as well. They’ll arrive around 11 a.m. as part of a charity youth fund for Hogs 4...

www.newschannel6now.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Bowie, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Bowie For Hogs 4 Paws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
AdvocacyWALA-TV FOX10

American Cruisers Motorcycle Club Hosts Benefit Ride for Camp SMILE

American Cruisers Motorcycle Club is excited to host their inaugural ride to benefit Camp SMILE. The ride will start at Patches Bar at 9:30 a.m. on June 19, 2021. The club and other riders will make three stops at Midway. The Zebra, and The Mill. It will all end at ACMC Clubhouse where door prizes will be given away as well as a silent auction and 50/50 drawing.
Austin, TXKVUE

American Cornhole League visits Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Cornhole is not just a tailgate activity, it is now a professional sport – and it's in Austin for three days. Over 150 pros compete in the American Cornhole League, and the majority of them are in Central Texas for a qualifying tournament that will take place at the Austin Convention Center.
Beauty & Fashionabcnews4.com

American Optometric Association

With summer just around the corner, Olympic-bound pro surfer Caroline Marks (currently ranked #2 in the world and three-time World Surf League titlist) and her optometrist are shedding light on something that isn’t talked much about – eye health as an important part of a holistic preventative health routine for everyone – especially as we head into warmer months and people start spending more time outdoors. In fact, six out of ten (58%) Americans have not visited a doctor of optometry for a comprehensive eye exam in the past two years.
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

American Family Association hosts ministry conference in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Families from across the United States are learning how to express their faith and make a difference in society. The American Family Association is hosting the “Marriage, Family, Life” Conference at the Bancorpsouth Conference Center in Tupelo. The three-day conference features speakers, break-out sessions for youth, and...
San Antonio, TXUT San Antonio

Rogelio Sáenz honored by American Sociological Association

Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on August 8 as part of the ASA Virtual Annual Meeting. A formal address by ASA President Aldon Morris will follow the ceremony. Rogelio Sáenz has earned the Cox-Johnson-Frazier Award. This award is given to an individual...
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

American Duchess to visit Huntington Thursday

HUNTINGTON — The passenger boat American Duchess will stop at Harris Riverfront Park Thursday morning as passengers use the day to visit Huntington. The boat is making its first stop in Huntington this year. It passed Huntington last week on its way to Pittsburgh. It will arrive at Huntington around 11 a.m. Thursday, depending on travel time.
Religionetvnews.com

Christian Motorcycle Association Rides in Price

On Saturday morning, members of the Christian Motorcycle Association continued their statewide prayer ride in Price. They gathered outside Price City Hall to pray for first responders, firefighters and those who help in times of need, among other items. The Christian Motorcycle Association is a worldwide administration that started in St. George, while the local chapter is called Castle Country Crusaders.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Ambassadors Visit Golden Paws & Present Hi-Line Award

Valley City Area Chamber Ambassadors made two stops on Wednesday. The first was to Golden Paws Dog Salon, where they met with owner/groomer Chelsey Hannig and held an official ribbon cutting. Hannig has been grooming dogs since 2007. The Ambassadors’ second stop was at CHI Mercy Hospital, where they chatted...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Thousands descend on Sheridan for Motorcycle Association convention

SHERIDAN — As more than 3,000 members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association descend on Sheridan this week, it’s still something of a shock for Rachel Webb. Webb, the auxiliary president of the association’s Chapter 36-1, has been actively involved in planning the national convention in Sheridan for three years. And after a year where it looked like the event may not happen at all, or may be relocated to Rapid City due to local COVID-19 restrictions, she couldn’t be happier to hear the roar of thousands of motorcycle engines on the city’s streets.
Texas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

10 Dumb Texas Laws That Still Exist

Those of us that live in Texarkana know that is a city that is made up of Texas and Arkansas so we have different laws that exist for each state. I cannot believe these 10 dumb laws in Texas still exist according to the site Dumb Laws. This is a...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Dallas

Dallas is the biggest city in and the capital of Dallas County, with sections of the city spreading into Collin, Denton, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties. With a population of 1,343,573 people in 2019, it is the ninth most populous city in the United States and the third most populous in Texas, behind San Antonio and Houston. The city of Dallas, located in North Texas, is the center of the biggest metropolitan region in the Southern United States, as well as the largest inland urban area in the United States without a navigable link to the sea. [a] It is the most populous city in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, which has a population of 7.5 million people and is the country's fourth-largest metropolitan region.