Chopper ready to help locally

Motorists heading north on Highway 3 out of Weaverville may notice a rather large helicopter on the deck at the Weaverville Airport. The 1968 Sikorsky S1 is owned by Helicarrier USA out of Wilmington, Del., and is being used by the U.S. Forest Service. According to Trinity Transportation Director Rick Tippett, an agreement was reached that allows the helicopter to stay at the airport free of charge, as long as there aren’t a lot of active fires in the area.