Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil climbs to highest in over two years as US supplies tighten

By Devika Krishna Kumar
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (June 24): Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent climbing above $76 a barrel to its highest since late 2018, after data showed U.S. crude inventories declined as travel picks up. U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.6 million barrels last week to 459.1 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, a much steeper drawdown than the 3.9 million barrels that analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

www.theedgemarkets.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Oil Markets#Reuters#Cushing#Price Futures Group#Eia#Rystad Energy#Oanda#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Country
Germany
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil rises a second day as stockpiles fall, supply tightens

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices on Wednesday extended the previous day’s small gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week, overriding trader and investor concerns about transportation curbs in some countries as COVID-19 cases surge. Brent crude was up 25 cents, or 0.3% at $75.01 a...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Up, OPEC+ Delays Meeting on Production Policy

Investing.com – Oil was up Wednesday morning in Asia after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) delayed its meeting this week on production policy. Brent Oil Futures rose 0.61% to $74.73 by 10:39 PM ET (2:39 AM GMT) and Crude Oil WTI Futures jumped 0.69% to...
Energy Industryinvestorsking.com

Oil Prices Rises Despite Increase in COVID-19 Variant

Global oil prices reversed losses to extend bullish run slightly on Tuesday as demand recovery overshadowed the outbreak of highly contagious Delta variant COVID-19. Brent crude oil, against which Nigerian oil is priced, gained 26 cents or 0.4 percent to $74.94 a barrel on Tuesday morning after dropping 2 percent on Monday.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Oil firms as demand hopes outweigh rise of COVID-19 variant

LONDON – Oil prices rose on Tuesday as broad hopes for a demand recovery persisted despite new outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus prompting fresh mobility curbs worldwide. Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $75.18 a barrel by 1400 GMT, having slumped...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Demand Optimism Outweighs Covid Fears

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices pushed higher Tuesday, reversing earlier losses as continued hopes of strong demand in the second half of the year overshadowed concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), U.S. crude was up 1% at $73.63 a barrel, while Brent was up 0.9%...
TrafficCNBC

Oil prices climb for second day after U.S. stockpiles fall

Brent crude was 42 cents, or 0.6% at $75.16 a barrel by 0122 GMT, after edging higher on Tuesday. U.S. crude was up 53 cents, or 0.7% at $73.51 a barrel, having risen 0.1% in the previous session. Oil prices on Wednesday extended the previous day's small gains after an...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

OPEC+ delays talks as ministers seek compromise over oil output

(June 30): OPEC and its allies delayed preliminary talks between ministers by a day to allow more time for a compromise before a critical meeting on Thursday, according to two delegates. The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is considering whether to continue reviving more crude supplies as global...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Falling gold and oil: How the dollar reacts

On Tuesday morning, oil began to decline amid the rapidly spreading Delta virus, which darkened the outlook for fuel demand. Investors are looking forward to a meeting of the OPEC+ later this week. Brent futures fell 0.38% to $73.86, while WTI contracts lost 0.32% to $72.68. In June, oil rose...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

What is the Market Consensus for OPEC+ Meeting?

Rystad Energy's oil markets analyst Louise Dickson outlines the market consensus for the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on July 1. According to Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, the market consensus is that OPEC+ will likely raise August production by about 500,000 barrels per day at its next meeting, which is scheduled to take place on July 1.
Trafficmvariety.com

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting

SINGAPORE (Reuters) — Oil prices hit and then recoiled from highs last seen in October 2018 on Monday as investors eyed the outcome of this week's OPEC+ meeting as the United States and Iran wrangle over the revival of a nuclear deal, delaying a surge in Iranian oil exports. Brent...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude retreats as bull rally pauses ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil prices settled lower June 28 but remained near multiyear highs as the market looked to the upcoming OPEC+ group meeting for the next direction. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX August WTI was down $1.14 at $72.91/b, and ICE August Brent moved $1.50...
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices fall after solid week

NEW YORK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices retreated on Monday, giving up some of the gains they had scored in the prior week. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 1.14 U.S. dollars to settle at 72.91 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery decreased 1.5 dollars to close at 74.68 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Industrynaturalgasintel.com

With Travel Rebounding and Oil Demand Climbing, OPEC-Plus on Cusp of Output Increase

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies, aka OPEC-plus, are poised to boost production again in August to meet mounting demand and offset flat output among cost-conscious U.S. shale producers. OPEC researchers said they expect that, absent production increases, demand will outstrip supply by 1.5 million...