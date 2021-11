BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have won a game, therefore the Celtics have given Ime Udoka his first career victory as an NBA head coach. Boston delivered Udoka his first W with a 107-97 road victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. After two losses to start the season, the Celtics played their first complete game of the year in Houston, leaving their new head coach impressed with the all-around team effort. It also left him a little drenched, as Boston players celebrated Udoka’s first win by showering him with barrage of water bottles in the locker room. Udoka enjoyed that...

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO