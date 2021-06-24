Cancel
Brown County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN ROCK...NORTHEASTERN BROWN AND SOUTHEASTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bassett, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bassett, Newport, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Mariaville, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge and Meadville. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 177 and 182, and between mile markers 199 and 212. Highway 20 between mile markers 254 and 271. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

