Gary Cole has officially signed on for NCIS Season 19, though not necessarily in the capacity one might assume. CBS confirmed on Tuesday that Cole — whose previous TV credits include (but are by no means limited to!) The Good Fight, Veep, The West Wing and Midnight Caller — will fill the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park. And though longtime series front man Mark Harmon is expected to appear in a very limited capacity moving forward, sources stress that Cole’s character is not “replacing” Gibbs. (Harmon’s team leader for the last six episodes of Season 18 had been suspended from NCIS, and last we saw seemingly had faked his death while in pursuit of a possible serial killer.)