Pork chops and peaches meld savory with sweet in this speedy skillet dinner
I never seem to have just a couple of in-season peaches in my kitchen. I have either a pile of them, begging to be eaten immediately, or I have none. That’s probably because I can’t resist overbuying the ripe fruit in peak season. Early in the season, I get them by the dozen, treating myself to a direct shipment from Georgia, and later, when the fruit is ripening further north, I cart home as much as I can carry from my local farmers market.www.news-journal.com