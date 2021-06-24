Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Helene Elliott: U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials: Simone Biles shining example of overcoming adversity

By Helene Elliott, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Gymnastics is still reconciling its sordid past even as Simone Biles provides a shining example of the best the sport can be. The organization that governs gymnastics in the United States is still in bankruptcy and in mediation proceedings with more than 500 women who filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually abused by former national team doctor Lawrence Nassar or others associated with gymnastics. Biles, who won gold in the team and all-around events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is among the survivors. She's the prohibitive favorite to win the all-around title this weekend at the U.S. Olympic trials, which will determine the men's and women's squads for the Tokyo Games.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Mccallum
Person
Skye Blakely
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Sunisa Lee
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Jade Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Usa Gymnastics#The U S Olympic#Paralympic Committee#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
Related
MusicPosted by
The Spun

Insane Slow-Motion Video Of Simone Biles Is Going Viral

Another day, more history made for Simone Biles. The 24-year-old United States gymnastics star won her seventh national championship on Sunday. Biles won her seventh U.S. gymnastics championship this weekend ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games, where she will look to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around gold medals.
NFLPosted by
E! News

Simone Biles Reveals the One Thing She and NFL Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Fight About

Watch: Simone Biles Talks Landing History-Making Gymnastics Move. As if we needed another reason to idolize Simone Biles!. The record-breaking Olympic gymnasts has defied gravity, landed a Yurchenko double pike and became the first woman to win 7th all-around U.S. gymnastics title ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Yet Biles can add another title to her list: #CoupleGoals!
Saint Louis, MONBC26

Key storylines to follow at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin Thursday in St. Louis. At the end of the day on Saturday for the men and Sunday for the women, the four-person squads for the Tokyo team event will be named, as well as an additional specialist on each side. The top two finishers in the all-around competition automatically qualify for Tokyo for the women -- and for the men, too, provided the runner-up finishes in the top three on three of the six apparatuses. The third and fourth team members will be selected by committee.
SportsPopculture

Dominique Dawes Has Just One Word to Describe Tokyo 2021 Hopeful Simone Biles (Exclusive)

Dominique Dawes made history during her time as a gymnast in the mid-'90s, becoming the first African-American woman to win an individual Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. That honor leads to understanding Dawes' thoughts on Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast with 30 medals, five of which come the 2016 Olympic Games. PopCulture.com recently caught up with former "Magnificent Seven" member, Dawes who had one word to describe Biles.
SportsWashington Post

Behind Simone Biles, these are the gymnasts chasing Olympic spots

Simone Biles dominates her sport and the conversation surrounding it heading into the Tokyo Games, but behind Biles, more than a dozen gymnasts will compete at the U.S. Olympic trials hoping to earn spots on the team. Once the two-day competition concludes Sunday in St. Louis, six women will be...
CelebritiesPeople

Simone Biles Says She Wears a Goat on Leotard to 'Hit Back at the Haters'

Simone Biles is shutting down her haters with help from a bedazzled leotard. During the U.S. Gymnastics Championships earlier this month, Biles, 24, picked up her seventh national title - more than any other female gymnast. While competing, she wore custom leotards decorated with silver rhinestones in the shape of a goat head, a reference to the athlete being dubbed by many as "the G.O.A.T.," aka "the greatest of all time." Biles recently spoke to Marie Clare about how the G.O.A.T. design came to life.
SportsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Simone Biles to lead U.S. gymnastics team’s quest for gold at Tokyo Olympics

ST. LOUIS — They draped themselves in red, white and blue streamers and danced happily, freely, the worst of the pressure behind them. The six women newly nominated to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics and the four alternates joined their male counterparts as well as the newly minted rhythmic and trampoline and tumbling Olympic nominees to mug for the cameras, flex their muscles and twirl madly, relief replacing fatigue after two days of tense competition at the U.S. Olympic trials. “Hey Mom,” MyKayla Skinner said in the middle of the chaos, “I made it.”
NFLNBC Sports

Simone Biles owns NFL boyfriend in rope climbing contest

Simone Biles has already broken records, defied gravity and made history as the first woman to win seven all-around U.S. gymnastics titles ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. But the Olympic gymnast added another accomplishment to her list in the trailer for her new documentary Simone vs. Herself. In the...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Simone Biles locks in spot on U.S. Olympic team

Simone Biles is Tokyo-bound for the 2021 Olympic Games, although not without a subpar performance by her elevated standards at Sunday night’s Olympic Trials in St. Louis. Biles, 24, of Spring, will look to add to her 2016 Rio de Janeiro haul of four gold medals and a bronze as the standard-bearer in Tokyo for a USA Gymnastics team that includes training partner Jordan Chiles of Spring, Sunisa Lee of St. Paul, Minn., and Grace McCallum of Isanti, Minn.
SportsNBC Sports

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo

The U.S. Gymnastics Trials were headlined by the usual stars, but a handful of other gymnasts forced their way into the conversation. Simone Biles remains the star of Team USA, while young stars Suni Lee, Brody Malone and more will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo. Here’s a look...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

USA Olympic gymnastics team 2021: Meet the full women’s roster — led by Simone Biles — for Tokyo

Simone Biles was a shoo-in to make the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but after her, the competition was wide open. Jade Carey had all but locked up one of the individual spots. After that, the final three spots on the four-gymnast team and the two individual spots for USA women awarded via performances in world competitions was based almost entirely on the USA Olympic gymnastics trials this weekend.