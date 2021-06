Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) The Phoenix Suns knew exactly who stood before them their chance to establish a 3-1 series lead last night. Their opponent, the Los Angeles Clippers, previously came back from two seperate 0-2 holes earlier this postseason, doing so against the Dallas Mavericks, and then the Utah Jazz. Stopping them from accomplishing this yet again and tying things up would be no easy task.