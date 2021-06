Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. It seems so long ago, even to her. But 24 months later, Brooke Henderson has returned to Blythefield Country Club to defend her title at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The fact that it has been two years since Henderson won in Grand Rapids, Mich. is beside the point. With all the disruptions of 2020 when the Meijer event had to be canceled, Henderson is just happy to be back.