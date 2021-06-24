Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis-Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men’s game

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – It is almost two years since Novak Djokovic left Roger Federer crestfallen by edging a momentous Wimbledon final but as the tournament prepares to return after last year’s cancellation, the men’s game remains in the Serb’s stranglehold. Since that epic five-set victory, in which he saved two...

wifc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranglehold#Reuters#Serb#U S Open#Thiem#Canadian#French#Italian#The All England Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'A lot of people, including myself, think that Roger Federer...', says legend

Novak Djokovic wrote yet another page of history at Roland Garros 2021. The world number 1 managed to take home an epic final, in which he recovered two sets of disadvantage to Stefanos Tsitsipas (11 years younger) . The 34-year-old Serbian had already recovered Lorenzo Musetti and Rafael Nadal on his way to Paris, highlighting a physical and mental strength that perhaps has no equal in the modern era of the sport.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic shouldn't be playing the tournament because...', says legend

The question of who can be considered the GOAT of tennis history can go on forever and each person can bring different arguments to justify their opinions. Both Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet the requirements to be considered the best tennis players in history and after the victory of the Serbian champion, number one in the world, at Roland Garros, the debate is more open than ever.
Tennisnewslanes.com

Rafael Nadal's uncle fires Wimbledon warning to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal‘s uncle Toni Nadal has suggested that his nephew could be the favourite to win at Wimbledon this year despite his surprise French Open defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic earlier this month. The Spaniard was widely expected to stroll to a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, but was denied by his ‘Big Three’ rival at the end of a thrilling semi-final.
Tennisdnyuz.com

It’s Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon. Don’t Roll Your Eyes.

At first glance, this year’s Wimbledon, returning after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world’s most famed tennis tournament in 2020, looks to be a diminished affair. No Rafael Nadal. After a bruising defeat to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open, Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a...
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Djokovic lurks for SA's Anderson at Wimbledon

South Africa's Kevin Anderson could meet defending champion and world No 1 Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon next week. The draw for the year's third Grand Slam was made on Friday and Anderson plays Chilean qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera in his opening match. If Anderson wins, he is likely to...
TennisPosted by
UPI News

Wimbledon: USA's Frances Tiafoe, Sloane Stephens score upsets

June 28 (UPI) -- Americans Frances Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens started their Wimbledon campaigns with significant upsets Monday in London. Tiafoe upstaged men's No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Stephens ousted women's No. 10 Petra Kvitova. Tiafoe earned the first upset of the day with a straight-sets win over his Greek foe....
Tennis10sballs.com

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw: Djokovic, Tsitsipas in Same Half, Federer in Medvedev’s Quarter

The Wimbledon draw ceremony was held on Friday, when Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer landed in opposite halves. As a result, a rematch of the historic 2019 final could take place on champion Sunday in a little more than two weeks’ time. Of course, there is a long way to go–especially for Federer–before that could come to fruition. The 39-year-old’s 2021 comeback has been a rocky one. Although he won three matches at the French Open, Federer lost right away in Geneva to Pablo Andujar and–in more concerning fashion–dropped his second grass-court match in Halle to Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Tennismelodyinter.com

Djokovic, Barty are Wimbledon top seeds ahead Friday’s draw

Draw for this year’s Wimbledon will be made on Friday with the event set to serve off on Monday. Defending champion Novak Djokovic was named top seed as he seeks a 20th Grand Slam title while Roger Federer and Serena Williams will begin the grass-court tournament next week seeded seventh. Serena is chasing her 24th Grand Slam with 23 already in the kitty.
Tennisdefector.com

Novak Djokovic’s Breakaway Tennis Players Association Is Taking Shape

The Professional Tennis Players Association, a players movement that was launched last August amid the COVID-19 pandemic and then went relatively quiet for months, has new leadership. In a Tuesday statement, the PTPA founders—World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 66th-ranked Vasek Pospisil—said they had named an executive director and director communications, as well as a handful of other advisory board members to help guide the organization. After a somewhat haphazard start, opposition from star players satisfied with tennis’s status quo, and criticism that the PTPA failed to articulate a clear vision for itself, this week’s announcement can be understood as the PTPA opting for more structure and expertise. Ultimately, though, the success of the breakaway players faction, which aims to make the sport’s financials more transparent, give players—both men and women—more decision-making power over factors that affect their livelihoods, and create fairer revenue distribution models so lower-ranked players have a better chance at earning a living, won’t hinge on how many billionaires are on the board (at least two) or the slickness of the marketing campaign (it’s giving amateur movie trailer vibes at the moment, anyhow), but on how well the PTPA can draw the line between its vision for the future of the tennis and the present.
TennisTennis-X.com

Wimbledon Men’s Preview: Djokovic Favored, Federer Gets Good Draw

The chase for the top spot on the all-time men’s Grand Slam leaderboard resumes Monday with the start of Wimbledon. The draw was released earlier this morning and this time, unlike the French, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have been split ending on opposite sides of the draw. With Rafael...
Tennisracingpost.com

Men's Wimbledon winner predictions, odds & tennis betting tips

Free tennis tips, best outright bets and analysis for the men's singles action at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday. Novak Djokovic cemented his place in the pantheon of tennis history at the beginning of the month by claiming the French Open, becoming the first male player to win each Grand Slam more than once, and now the super Serb is chasing Wimbledon glory for the sixth time.
Tennistennismajors.com

France, Roger Federer, Wimbledon: 10 questions about Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino is a professional tennis player from France. He also goes by the nickname of “Manna”. He is known as a grass specialist. He was No22 in the world in 2018. Mannarino has been drawn to meet eight-time champion Roger Federer in the first round at Wimbledon in 2021. The Frenchman, whose favourite surface is grass, reached the semi-finals of this week’s Mallorca Championships, where he was defeated by American Sam Querrey.
Tennisthebharatexpressnews.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas hails Novak Djokovic as “one of the greatest” | Tennis News

Stefanos Tsitsipas hailed Novak Djokovic as “one of the greatest tennis players tennis has seen” ahead of the Serbian’s assault on a sixth Wimbledon title and a record 20th Grand Slam crown. World number four Tsitsipas appreciated and then endured a close-up view of Djokovic’s powers when he gave up two sets in advance to lose the Roland Garros final two weeks ago. The victory in Paris saw Djokovic become the first man in more than half a century to win all four majors twice. Now, with the 2021 Australian and French Open titles under his belt, he’s halfway to becoming just the third man, and the first since Rod Laver in 1969, to complete a Grand Slam calendar.
TennisTennis-X.com

Djokovic, Murray, Kvitova-Stephens Open Day 1 At Wimbledon

Per Wimbledon tradition, the men’s defending champion will open Centre Court play on Day 1 at Wimbledon, and that player is 5-time champion Novak Djokovic. The streaking Serb who has won the last two Wimbledons and the last two Grand Slam events begins his title defense Monday against British teen Jack Draper.