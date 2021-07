Warriors and adventurers of old had only two feet or four hooves to tackle Scotland’s rugged landscape. Fast-forward to the 21st century and things get a little less romantic, with the possible exception of the Land Rover Defender. A feat of engineering evolution and witness to every theatre of conflict imaginable, it is a fine companion for seeking out the awe-inspiring splendours of the west coast of Scotland. The one I chose for my own adventure, from the travel specialists at WildTrax outside Inverness, came fitted with cosily collapsible sleeping quarters and camping essentials to suit the intrepid traveller who also seeks the occasional creature comfort.