UTA takes steps to reduce obstacles for transfer students

By Ritchie Manalastas, The Shorthorn staff
Shorthorn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTA is leading an effort in the Metroplex to execute its recommendations to reduce obstacles for transfer students after working with The American Council on Education. U.S. News & World Report ranked UTA as the fifth highest number of enrolled transfer students for fall 2019. UTA also earned a spot on Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2021 Transfer Honor Roll, which recognized universities in supporting transfer students.

