Carrying the torch for Yuba-Sutter

Yuba-Sutter law enforcement personnel from several agencies carried a torch from Yuba City to Marysville in support of the Special Olympics Northern California on Wednesday.

“It’s just something to help support the Special Olympics and there’s a lot of people that I work with that maybe they have special needs kids or people that need extra assistance (in their lives) so it’s to go out there and show that you support the Special Olympics along with our friends and family that we work with,” said Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Wittmer, who was one of the runners on Wednesday.

Katy Goodson, community policing coordinator for the Yuba City Police Department, said local law enforcement personnel were asked to be part of the event in 2019, and they wanted to participate again this year – the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It lets us get involved as far as positive interaction with the public and just showing unity in our community and support for the Special Olympics,” Goodson said. “We have officers who have siblings or other family that have been part of the Special Olympics before so it definitely hits home and we just want to take any opportunity we can to be part of organized events like this.”

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Yuba City Police Department and Yuba-Sutter CHP personnel started with the Flame of Hope at the CHP office in Yuba City, carried it to Wheeler Auto Center and passed it to members of Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba County Probation, who carried it across the bridge and to the sheriff’s department in Marysville.

“It’s a wonderful organization and it just gives us a chance to give back to the Special Olympics athletes and let the public know a different side of law enforcement,” said Leslie Williams, spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re here to support the community and they care about the kids and the organization.”

Yuba-Sutter CHP Public Information Officer Joshua Oglesby said during a presentation before the run that the law enforcement torch run is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

“I think it’s a good thing to come out with our local law enforcement and raise that public awareness and support the local charities,” Oglesby said.

Special Olympics Northern California area director T.J. Fetters said law enforcement has played a large part in the program over the years.

“They show that they’re supporting our athletes like so many other organizations,” Fetters said. “...We just have a great community … It’s our community support that makes it possible.”

Oglesby said they received the torch from Shasta County.

“We’re handing it off to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office,” Goodson said. “...It makes its way across the northern part of California until it eventually reaches Davis for the opening ceremonies.”

Williams said the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is passing the torch to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games @ Home is taking place virtually through July 2.

Opening ceremonies will take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. before competition week starts on Monday.

Fetters said the hope is to return to normal in 2022, however, some in-person programs are restarting this summer as well.

He said, locally, they will be playing softball on July 21 and 22 at the American Legion Post 807 in Olivehurst and golf on July 23 at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club.

There will also be a skills-oriented softball tournament on Aug. 28 at Blackburn Talley in Yuba City.

For more information, visit www.sonc.org.