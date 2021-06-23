Cancel
How PepsiCo is rethinking the office: More remote work. No assigned desks

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

When it comes to the future of work, PepsiCo is re-imagining the role of the office and giving employees more flexibility to choose where they work. It’s all part of PepsiCo’s new “Work that Works” plan. The office will no longer be the primary location for where work gets done, and corporate employees around the globe will decide with their managers which days they’ll be in the office and when they’ll be remote.

localnews8.com
