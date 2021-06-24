Cancel
Michigan State

Local Golfers Advance to Match Play at Michigan Amateur Championship

By Matthew Doyle
Posted by 
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDU7o_0adeENV100

GRAND RAPIDS — Tyler Copp held onto the lead after the second round of stroke play of the 110th Michigan Amateur Championship at Cascade Hills Country Club in Grand Rapids on Wednesday. He holds the No. 1 seed entering match play.

Four local golfers secured a spot in the match play bracket, ready to compete on Thursday in the Round of 64.

West Branch’s Tyler Eedy finished his two rounds tied for 22nd at 4-over. He will be in the Glenn Johnson bracket, facing Imaad Qureshi at 11:23 a.m. on Thursday.

Gaylord’s Cameron Laug completed his two rounds with a score of 6-over, tied for 31st. He’ll compete in the Chuck Kocsis bracket against Jeff Champine at 7:55 a.m. on Thursday.

Interlochen’s Bryan Haase tied for 42nd with a 7-over. He’ll be up against David Praet at 9:15 a.m. in the Kocsis bracket.

Cheboygan’s PJ Maybank III rounded out the local golfers still left in the tournament. He bounced back from a 77 in the first round with a 71 in the second round to finish stroke play at 8-over and tied for 53rd. He’s in the Kocsis bracket and will play Coalter Smith at 8:03 a.m.

The rounds of 64 and 32 will be on Thursday. The round of 16 and quarterfinals will be Friday. The semifinals and final matches will be Saturday.

