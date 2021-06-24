Community Rebuilds keeps on trucking: Latest projects include four new affordable homes, reclaimed material fence
Local affordable housing nonprofit Community Rebuilds has been combining sustainable building practices, education, and affordable housing since its founding by now-mayor Emily Niehaus in 2010. Community Rebuilds interns and volunteers are currently working on a fence and sound barrier at the site of four existing Community Rebuilds homes, on the corner of Mill Creek and Sand Flats roads.www.moabsunnews.com