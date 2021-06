After another disappointing start on Tuesday, are Matt Harvey’s days in the Baltimore Orioles’ rotation numbered?. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles suffered a 7-2 loss on the road against the Cleveland Indians, giving the team an AL-worst 22-44 record on the season and their seventh loss in their last 10 games. Pitching to begin the game for the O’s was Matt Harvey, who allowed five earned runs in what was yet another rough outing for the veteran right-hander.