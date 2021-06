Akron-Westfield staked its claim on victory with a five-run fifth and did go on to pick up an 8-2 win over South O’Brien. The War Eagle conference game was played June 11 at Paullina.South O’Brien scored first with a run in the second. The Westerners answered with a pair in the third. Trailing 7-2, the Wolverines got one closer back in the fifth. A-W then tacked on a run in the seventh.Kester Grimm had a single, scored a run and also reached base on an error. Wilsom Millan recorded a . . .