Winnebago, WI

LIFE in Motion Unemployment, Christopher Gold & Volunteer Fox Cities

 8 days ago

Our Wednesday begins with the LIFE in Motion series. Our focus this month is on unemployment. Jeff Sachse is the Interim Director at the Center for Customized Research and Services on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Campus and joins us to speak to unemployment numbers from 2012 to 2018 in the state and in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties. We also discuss what unemployment currently looks like in Wisconsin.

