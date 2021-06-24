Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 6-23-71 In briefs: The Weinbrenner Shoe Company and the union representing its line employees have come to a contract agreement. The two-year contract was announced by J. V. Greenlee, President of the company. The company made final offers with employees in Antigo, Marshfield, and Merrill last week in meetings; all three locals accepted the offers the next day in votes. The County Ambulance Committee voted to go ahead with the purchase of radios which will connect the County ambulances with the County hospitals and their bases. The radio purchase will be boosted by an $8,000 grant from the federal government. A new ambulance was also delivered at Merrill this week. The new Chevy Suburban model comes at a price of $11,085. (That is $73,498 in today’s money, yet ambulances today can easily run over $250,000.) Summer has just begun; however, plans are coming together for the Labor Day celebration. Applications are being accepted for princess candidates. Single girls age 13-19 must submit a photo with their application. Applicants must be a union member or the member of a union family. Applications and the whole works can be sent to Golde Touchette, 602 Blaine St. Deadline is June 26.