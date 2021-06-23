UPDATE: Man dies after he collapsed suddenly during Natchez Board of Aldermen meeting
NATCHEZ — A man who collapsed in the City Council Chamber during a special called meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen Wednesday has died. Lee Nelson, 70, was making a presentation about blighted property in his Daisy Street neighborhood in Ward 4. During his presentation Nelson suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing. Officials did not report the cause of Nelson’s death as of Thursday afternoon.www.natchezdemocrat.com