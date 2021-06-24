Cancel
Franklin, MA

‘Heroics’ of firefighters, police officers recognized after Franklin fire

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDo0A_0adeDqgx00

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Firefighters and police officers were recognized by the Franklin Town Council on Wednesday for their heroic efforts helping rescue people from a senior citizen complex on West Street on June 10.

”I have no doubt because of their skill and tireless efforts a life was saved that night of June 10,” said Franklin Fire Battallion Chief Chuck Allen.

It was Allen who made the point to have police commended alongside firefighters for their actions that night.

First on the scene were Officer Dan Hanley, Sgt. Daniel Smith and Officer Chris Palladini. They raced up to the third floor.

”There was a lady trapped inside that we were told, so myself, Sgt. Smith and Officr Palladini breached the door,” said Hanley, who’s been on the job just two and 1/2 years. Once that door of the unit on fire was opened smoke poured into the hallways.”

The top floor filled up with smoke quick and eventually made its way down to the second and first floors,” said Hanley.

Firefighters were right behind and entered the unit to rescue the woman trapped inside.

So, the police officers began banging on doors.

“We went door-to-door to evacuate the rest of the apartment building,” said Hanley.

If not for the police, Allen said the outcome may have been a lot different.

”They really risked their lives with this fire. They were up there removing residents. This was an elderly complex so evacuation was not easy for a lot of those residents,” said Allen.

In fact, the officers carried some people out in their own wheelchairs.

”There was older people there. A few people in wheelchairs that myself and Sgt. Smith had to carry down the stairs and Officer Palladini as well,” said Hanley.

The courageous efforts by all of the first responders were lauded by Franklin’s Town Council.

Franklin Police Chief T.J. Lynch hopes it doesn’t end there.

“Hopefully tonight some more people will find out of the heroics of these firefighters and police officers,” said Lynch.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

