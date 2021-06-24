Cancel
Workplace from Facebook update will make your company all-hands less of a mess

By Anthony Spadafora
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
At this year's Workplace Transform virtual summit, Workplace from Facebook announced a number of updated features designed to help organizations build a new future of work. The first of which is a fine-tuned Q&A experience designed to help facilitate two-way conversations between an organization's leaders and employees at all-hands events.

