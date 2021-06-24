Cancel
Here's the 20 Bills Gov. Greg Abbott Vetoed This Texas Legislative Session

By Nathan Han
 5 days ago
The 20 bills Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) vetoed in the 2021 regular legislative session are the fewest a Texas governor vetoed since 2005 when Rick Perry also vetoed 20. Out of 1,073 total bills passed by the 87th Texas Legislature, Abbott chose to veto legislation including bills requiring education on family and dating violence prevention, banning using statements obtained through hypnosis in a criminal court, and protecting dogs from unsafe conditions and dangerous restraints.

grandprairie.bubblelife.com
Dallas, TX
