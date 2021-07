Taking the time to examine what you’d like life to look like after the pandemic. For many of us, the pandemic has greatly altered our lives. Now that we are beginning to get our first glimmers of a post-pandemic life, it is a good time to begin thinking about what you’d like your life to look like after the pandemic. Without knowing exactly what a post-pandemic world will bring, we can’t fully anticipate every change, but we can examine our priorities and decide on what pandemic habits we want to keep and what we want to throw out. Start thinking about this now to prevent falling back into old, undesirable habits.