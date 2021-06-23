Cancel
New Castle, PA

Summer concert series kicks off Friday

New Castle News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Summer Concerts Live! season kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with "The Dorals" at Riverwalk Park. The Dorals, a six-piece band performing music from the Baby Boomer generation from the 1950s and beyond, are celebrating their 32nd year of entertaining audiences. Members include Jim Lombardo, Dave Audia, Jack Marshall, Mark Dombeck, Steve Dombeck, Rob Verone and Sound Engineer Patrick Benicase. Their performance will be accompanied by a classic car show, hosted by the Rapid Tappets Car Club, and filling the adjacent E. Washington Street.

