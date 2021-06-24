Cancel
Technology

Peacock will finally be available on Amazon's Fire TV

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Fire TV uses will be able to use the Peacock app starting Thursday, nearly a year after Peacock's launch.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

