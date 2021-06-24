Cancel
Hewitt, TX

Shooting at Hewitt Park sends 1 to hospital, bystanders scrambling

By From staff reports
WacoTrib.com
 5 days ago

Gunfire erupted in the middle of Hewitt Park, sending parkgoers scrambling for cover shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said one person, identified as a 21-year-old man, was shot at least once in the leg and transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. An argument took place between the victim and at least one occupant of a maroon sedan near the basketball court in the park. Devlin said the suspect, a man likely between the ages of 17 and 20, went back to the maroon car while the victim continued with his basketball game, and the suspect returned a few minutes later and confronted the victim again.

