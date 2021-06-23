Cancel
Movies

Official Trailer: ROCK, PAPER AND SCISSORS – On Demand July 6 from Dark Star Pictures

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 7 days ago

A new trailer for ROCK, PAPER AND SCISSORS, which debuted at Fantastic Fest and went on to win worldwide acclaim at FrightFest, Brooklyn Horror FF, Fantaspoa and more, has been released ahead of it's July 6 digital and On Demand release. A dark thriller with elements of comedy and oozing...

horrornews.net
Jesus
#Dark Star Pictures#Scissors#Frightfest#The Blue Lenses#Latino#Spanish#W#English
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Poster And Trailer For SWAN SONG Starring Udo Kier

Check out these official poster and trailer for SWAN SONG starring Udo Kier. Magnolia Pictures will release SWAN SONG in theaters August 6th, 2021 and On Demand August 13th, 2021. Written and Directed by Todd Stephens. Produced by Todd Stephens, Eric Eisenbrey, Tim Kaltenecker, Stephen Israel. Starring Udo Kier, Jennifer...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Official Trailer for Tunisian Horror Movie ‘DACHRA’ Loads Up on Eerie Imagery [Trailer]

“Grisly, frightening, and stuffed with howling thrills, the new Tunisian horror film Dachra won over both Frightfest and the Venice Film Festival and is finally making its stateside debut. Equal parts Midsommar and The Blair Witch Project, DACHRA begins with a simple classroom assignment and spins through double plot twists into high-tension cannibal sorcery.”
Moviesnetflixjunkie.com

Blood Red Sky official trailer dropped and coming this July

Netflix released the official trailer for its new horror-thriller movie Blood Red Sky starring Graham McTavish. Netflix sure will add a lot of horror content to its library this July. Upon sharing the trailer for Fear Street‘s first movie, they now blessed us with another horror trailer. This time it is Blood Red Sky, which is a Netflix Originals horror-thriller movie that will tell the story of an abnormal mother on a hijacked plane with her beloved son.
MoviesFirst Showing

Full Trailer for 'Blood Red Sky' Vampire Woman on an Airplane Film

"Evil is within you. You can't control it." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for the German horror thriller Blood Red Sky, which is pretty much Vampire(s) on a Plane (instead of Snakes). A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. To protect her son she will have to reveal her dark secret, and unleash the inner vampire monster she has fought to hide. The big twist is that she is the "good guy", sort of, not the big bad vampire - it's hijackers versus her. Which is seriously a killer concept. Starring Peri Baumeister as Nadja, joined by Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell, Graham McTavish, Roland Møller, Chidi Ajufo. This looks like wicked cool vampire entertainment, but not sure it's going to be that memorable by the end.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For A DARK FOE

Vertical has released these official poster and trailer for A DARK FOE which is available Everywhere On Demand July 30, 2021. Written By: Oscar Cardenas, Maria Gabriela Cardenas. Produced By: Amy Williams, Oscar Cardenas, Maria Gabriela Cardenas. Starring: Oscar Cardenas, Selma Blair, Graham Greene, Kenzie Dalton, Bill Bellamy. Runtime: 113...
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Candyman Trailer and New Pics Released by Universal Pictures

Today Universal Pictures has released a brand new Candyman trailer and a slew of pictures from the film. You can check out the Candyman trailer in the player below. Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, upcoming Captain Marvel 2) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic.
WorldMiddletown Press

How 'The Serpent' Star Tahar Rahim Let Go of the 'Dark Energy' From Playing a Serial Killer

No doubt playing a serial killer could really mess with one’s psyche. Just ask Tahar Rahim. The actor portrays real-life 1970s French murderer Charles Sobhraj in Netflix’s eight-episode “The Serpent.” When they first began shooting, he thought he was able to leave the work behind him when he went home at the end of the day. “I needed a workout to let it out, all of this dark energy has to get out of my body, out of myself,” Rahim, 39, tells me on Wednesday’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, adding, “I needed to relax and the only way I found was to work out.”
Moviesatariage.com

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

So when I was ... younger... my Dad took me to see Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Like a lot of kids I was a big fan of Star Wars. Dad said I sat back in the chair, bored during the previews. Then the trailer for Star Wars:The Empire Strikes Back came on the screen and I was at the edge of my seat! And then the movie started, and there was some action there with the Klingons, but by and large I got bored again, sat back in my seat, and fell asleep.
MoviesCartoon Brew

Bono Voices Reclusive Rock-Star Lion In First Trailer For ‘Sing 2’

Illumination’s cast of singing animals is back for Sing 2, whose first trailer runs the gamut from Drake lyrics to a rousing chorus of U2. Enterprising koala Buster Moon has brought his ragtag group of talented musicians to the glamorous Redshore City. His plan to stage an epic show hinges on whether he can persuade a reclusive rock legend, voiced — yep — by Bono, to join them. Watch the trailer below:
TV & Videosnetflixjunkie.com

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 trailer dropped as a Netflix Originals

Netflix shared the official trailer of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which is the beginning of the Fear Street trilogy, coming to Netflix throughout July 2021. We’ve been waiting to hear from the Fear Street trilogy for some time now. Based on the novels of the same name written by R.L. Stine, Fear Street is pretty popular as a novel series. So, the popular streaming platform is going to give it to us as a Netflix Originals trilogy. Interestingly, this trilogy is almost going to be released all at the same time. While we’ll get the first movie at the beginning of July, the rest will come throughout the month as well.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Trailer: The Blind Man Becomes the Terrorized in Grisly Horror Sequel

When Fede Álvarez’s 2016 horror movie “Don’t Breathe” first debuted, it was not designed to launch a new horror movie franchise. And yet, the film earned strong critical support (it boasts an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes) and was a summer sleeper hit at the box office with a worldwide gross just under $160 million. When an original idea makes that much of an impact, Hollywood comes calling for a sequel. Enter “Don’t Breathe 2,” which returns Stephen Lang to the role of Norman Nordstrom (aka The Blind Man) opposite a cast of franchise newcomers that includes Brendan Sexton III and.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: First Don’t Breathe 2 Trailer Promises Extreme Chills

Don’t Breathe was one of the best horror movies of the 2010s. Directed by Fede Álvarez and co-produced by Sam Raimi, the film was intended as a counterpoint to the 2013 remake of Evil Dead. What they came up with featured less blood, more suspense, and no reliance on supernatural elements… but was still absolutely terrifying. Now, the pair are back for another round, and it’s all showcased in this amazing new trailer for Don’t Breathe 2.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Horror Movie Even Stephen King Turned Off Because It Was Just Too Freaky

When it comes to horror, there are few names as iconic as Stephen King. The horror novelist has been entertaining audiences with terrifying tales of killer clowns and haunted hotels for decades now. Naturally, it takes a lot to scare the guy who literally wrote the book on horror. As it turns out, there was one movie that King saw which he could not sit through on account of how scary it was. The found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project. In an interview reported by Dread Central, King admitted he had to turn the film off mid-way because it was too much for him.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Best Horror Movie of 2021 So Far, According to Critics

There's nothing like a great horror film, but the genre's gems can be few and far between. Thankfully, despite all the scary movie misses, there are standout horror films released all the time. In fact, this year has already seen several worthy entries into the canon. From spooky spoofs to psychological thrillers to classic haunted house horror, we scoured Rotten Tomatoes' list of this year's top-rated films, then focused solely on our favorite genre. Read on to discover the best horror films of 2021 so far.