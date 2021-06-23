Official Trailer: ROCK, PAPER AND SCISSORS – On Demand July 6 from Dark Star Pictures

"Evil is within you. You can't control it." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for the German horror thriller Blood Red Sky, which is pretty much Vampire(s) on a Plane (instead of Snakes). A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. To protect her son she will have to reveal her dark secret, and unleash the inner vampire monster she has fought to hide. The big twist is that she is the "good guy", sort of, not the big bad vampire - it's hijackers versus her. Which is seriously a killer concept. Starring Peri Baumeister as Nadja, joined by Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell, Graham McTavish, Roland Møller, Chidi Ajufo. This looks like wicked cool vampire entertainment, but not sure it's going to be that memorable by the end.