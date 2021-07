From 2011 to 2015, readers across Marvel were granted something that only comes around on the rarest of occasions: a complete and emotional character arc, with a beginning, middle, and end. From Journey into Mystery through Young Avengers until the final issue of Loki: Agent of Asgard, Thor’s reborn brother sought to make something different of himself, and succeeded. And yes, it’s disappointing that we didn’t get to see a continuation of this story after the line-wide relaunch after Secret Wars, but over just a handful of years, Loki became Marvel’s most engaging and well-written character. And it all started with the contents of this collection.