Barrel racers run the cloverleaf
OKANOGAN – Barrel racers spent Saturday evening, June 12, racing the cloverleaf pattern during the Barrel Racing Boogie at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. “Saturday night was picture perfect” for the Northwest National Barrel Horse Association race, said spokeswoman Rhonda Colbert. “We are so fortunate to have such great ground now in the new and improved Okanogan County Fairgrounds. A lot of people were responsible for improving the facility. It is truly an asset for Okanogan County.”www.omakchronicle.com