Courteney Cox admits it "hurt" that she was the only Friends star not to earn an Emmy nomination

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Howard Stern "went there" with Cox during a joint interview this morning with her former co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. Asked if her lack of Emmy nominations stuck in her "craw," Cox responded: "Sure. Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt." Cox, though, was relieved to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Cougar Town. Of the five Friends to earn Emmy nominations for the show, Aniston won one Emmy in five nominations, Kudrow won one Emmy in six nominations, Matt LeBlanc was nominated three times with zero wins, and Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer each earned one nomination without a win.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

