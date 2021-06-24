Watch Lily James in Amazon's The Pursuit of Love trailer

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will reprise their respective angel and demon roles on the second season of the Amazon comedic fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel of the same name. The renewal comes 25 months after the six-episode first season of Good Omens premiered on Amazon as a limited series. Amazon says Season 2 will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. “It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” said Gaiman in a statement. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”