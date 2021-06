BERLIN, Md. – A young boy and his family stopped by the Berlin Police Department to say thank you after an officer came to help their family. On Thursday, the Berlin Police Department posted this picture showing Lieutenant JD Lawson with Kendre Collick. We’re told the Collick family stopped by after Lieutenant Lawson had responded to Kendre’s residence earlier this year for a medical emergency. In that emergency, the officer provided life-saving aid.