Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cassandra Peterson credits the late Pee-wee’s Playhouse star John Paragon with helping with her Elvira, Mistress of the Dark character

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago

Peterson wanted to be known that Paragon, who died in April but whose death was revealed last week, was more than the wide-eyed, teal-faced Jambi the Genie. "Without John, I could tell you Elvira would never be the character that she came to be," says Peterson of her cult horror favorite character. Pee-wee's Playhouse star Paul Reubens also wanted it be known how helpful Paragon was off-screen. “He was very charismatic, and his performing was very electrifying. He was hard not to notice," says Reubens, adding: "He made you want to work with him."

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassandra Peterson
Person
Paul Reubens
Person
John Paragon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wee#Mistress#Playhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Pee-wee Herman sidekick John Paragon has died

The April death of actor John Paragon, best known for playing “Jambi the Genie” on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” has been confirmed by TMZ. The gossip site reports that the Riverside Sheriff’s Department found that “Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with other significant conditions of Chronic Alcohol Abuse,” was the cause of his dying.
Entertainmenttuipster.com

I met John Paragon, Jambi the genie on Pee-wee’s Playhouse, at the improvisational comedy group The @Groundlings, where both our careers started. We became best friends instantly...

Rest In Peace, John. I was lucky to know you so deeply. - Pee-wee's blog. I met John Paragon, Jambi the genie on Pee-wee’s Playhouse, at the improvisational comedy group The Groundlings, where both our careers started. He was sly and wickedly funny. We became best friends instantly. In a group of exceptionally talented and […]
MoviesWDW News Today

John Paragon, Who Brought Lucky the Dinosaur, Laugh Floor, & Muppet Mobile Labs to Life, Played Jambi and Pterri on Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Has Passed Away

John Paragon, a writer and director for Disney’s Living Character Initiatives, has passed away at 66. Paragon was involved in bringing numerous characters to life, including Lucky the Dinosaur, Muppet Mobile Labs, and WALL-E. He also worked on Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor. Twitter user “JK” shared memories of working with...
CelebritiesPosted by
Syracuse.com

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor welcome baby; Skid Row singer dies; more: Buzz

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor welcome baby. “Birds of Prey” co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor have welcomed a son together. “Welcome to the world little brother ❤️ congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift,” McGregor’s oldest child, 25-year-old Clara McGregor, announced on Instagram Sunday. The 50-year-old “Star Wars” actor also has three other children from his previous marriage to Eve Mavrakis, whom he divorced after 22 years of marriage. McGregor met Winstead, 36, on the set of TV’s “Fargo” in 2016 and Winstead split from her husband, Riley Stearns, several months later. People reports the baby, whose name appears to be Laurie, is his first child with the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” actress.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.