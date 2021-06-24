Cassandra Peterson credits the late Pee-wee’s Playhouse star John Paragon with helping with her Elvira, Mistress of the Dark character
Peterson wanted to be known that Paragon, who died in April but whose death was revealed last week, was more than the wide-eyed, teal-faced Jambi the Genie. "Without John, I could tell you Elvira would never be the character that she came to be," says Peterson of her cult horror favorite character. Pee-wee's Playhouse star Paul Reubens also wanted it be known how helpful Paragon was off-screen. “He was very charismatic, and his performing was very electrifying. He was hard not to notice," says Reubens, adding: "He made you want to work with him."www.primetimer.com