CHATHAM, Va. – A lot has happened in the world since June 14, 2019, when Chatham defeated Lebanon by a 23-5 margin in the VHSL Class 2 state baseball finals. In a rematch more than two years in the making, Lebanon earned some revenge with a 4-0 state semifinal victory over the Chatham Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Pioneers will host Poquoson on Saturday in the state championship game.