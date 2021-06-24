TEC-9, Uzi Among Illegal Weapons Confiscated by Utica Police This Year

A TEC-9 and an Uzi-style gun are among the illegally possessed weapons Utica Police have taken off the streets in the last year. That's according to Sgt. Michael Curley of UPD, who says both fall into a pile of other semi-automatic firearms confiscated by Utica cops, along with the increasingly prevalent 'ghost gun' - a weapon usually assembled at home, made from ghost gun kits available for purchase on online and elsewhere - which are untraceable because they lack a serial number. And, don't let the thought of a DIY, home-made gun fool you. Bullets fired from ghost guns can kill you just as easily as the semi-autos mentioned above.