Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mischa Barton hopes to make a Framing Britney-style docuseries about her life, recalls The Hills: New Beginnings producers calling her "Marissa Cooper"

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The O.C. alum tells The Guardian that she is in a "transitional period" and thinking of doing a documentary series "from my perspective." “I think a lot of people deserve apologies for the things that were done to them at that time,” she says. “The Britney doc really got to me. Watching that was very strange because I was in all the same places.” Barton points out the experiences of being followed by the paparazzi were similar. “Certainly, you couldn’t get away with it today to the same extent, not the same kind of danger,” she says. Barton also wants to escape from her The O.C. persona. “It is the constant mistake,” she says wryly of her experience on The Hills: New Beginning, which she refers to as a "sh*tshow." “They were even calling me by my character name. Seriously? Like, this far down the line they can’t get my name right?” Barton says she was still a virgin and felt “like a fraud” for playing Marissa Cooper in this sexy teen show where she was pursued by older men. Barton says she felt she had to get her first experience of sex “out of the way."

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mischa Barton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Doc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesJezebel

Mischa Barton Still Isn't Actually Marissa Cooper

For the now-35-year-old Mischa Barton, fame has always been a mixed bag. Barton is best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on the popular early 00's show The O.C., a role that catapulted her into the spotlight and onto the cover of tabloids before her twentieth birthday. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Barton reflected on her career and the intense scrutiny she was under as an “it girl” during a time when the vicious beratement of female celebrities was the norm.
Celebritiesimdb.com

5 Times Britney Spears Subtly Revealed Her True Feelings About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears took the lid off her conservatorship this week, when she testified in court about how "abusive" her legal situation is. Saying she wants the conservatorship to end after 13 years, Britney testified that she doesn't have "control" over her life, including her medical treatments. She said she was taken off her "normal meds" and forced to take lithium, is prohibited from removing her birth control and had to perform even if she was sick, according to the full transcript published by NBC News. The revelations left some fans wondering: How did we not know? Well, fans have long suspected that the pop princess doesn't have full control over...
Arcadia, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Amber Tamblyn can relate to Britney Spears after experiencing a "small taste" of her kind of fame after breaking out on Joan of Arcadia

In a New York Times essay, Tamblyn recalled how her family -- including her dad, West Side Story and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers star Russ Tamblyn -- began depending on her when she was a child star on General Hospital. "At 21, I starred in a hit TV show called Joan of Arcadia, and from that point forward, I began making real, substantial money — money that made a big difference for my family," Tamblyn wrote. "When that shift took place, my parents stepped in to help manage it all. My father acted as my co-manager, and my mother managed my finances. My money paid for our vacations, dinners out, and sometimes even the bills. When it finally came time to disentangle our personal and professional relationships, it was deeply painful for all three of us." Tamblyn added that as she continued being a successful actor, "the line between where I ended and where others began felt blurred in a way that I couldn’t articulate at the time. As I made more and more money, the circle of those I supported opened up to include extended family members and friends. I was the one they came to for a small loan or in an emergency, the one who always picked up the check. At one point when I was 21, I even bought an ex-boyfriend a new car in an attempt to break up with him; I was that used to using money to make people happy, or fix problems, or appease my guilt. I was everyone’s A.T.M.: a bank that was, nonetheless, unconditionally loved. Still, as I got older, it got harder to trust the source of that love." Tamblyn ended her essay by writing: "But as someone who has experienced a small taste of what Britney has gone through, I know that what she has done is a profoundly radical act — one that I hope will ripple through the bodies and bank accounts of women across industries for generations to come. By speaking up, she has reminded us that our autonomy, both bodily and fiscal, is worth fighting for. We can’t unknow her truth now — as told in her own voice, not a voice that’s been written for her, curated for her, or projected onto her. Now, it’s really up to us to listen."
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Mischa Barton 2021: What The Former ‘O.C.’ Star Is Doing Now

In the early 2000s, Mischa Barton was one of the hottest stars on the Hollywood scene. Thanks to the success of the Fox teen drama The O.C., the young actress was instantly thrust into the paparazzi-filled spotlight when she was just 17 years old. But after leaving the hit show in 2006, Barton became a tabloid target and struggled to recapture her previous level of acting success. So what is the former teen star up to today? Here’s a look at Mischa Barton now in 2021.
Workoutsktbb.com

Former TV producer opens up about how yoga changed her life

(NEW YORK) -- Yoga is an ancient mental, physical and spiritual practice that can be done anywhere by anyone. Today, it's globally recognized and beloved by many, including devoted yoga practitioner, entrepreneur and business mentor Melissa Ruiz. Ruiz traded her former life as a busy television producer to for a...
Petsmix929.com

Salma Hayek recalls that one time her owl vomited on Harry Styles’ head

Celebrities — they’re just like us! What? You mean you don’t have a pet owl that once vomited on Harry Styles‘ head?. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Salma Hayek spoke about her many pets, including a rescue owl named Kering. After explaining that after owls eat rodents, they regurgitate the animals’ hair, Salma related a story about a “very important celebrity” whom she refused to name.
Celebritiesimdb.com

The Hills: New Beginnings' Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

The Hills is getting a teeny new cast member: Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant! On Thursday, June 17, the MTV star announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, just over a year after they started dating. Kaitlynn posted a silhouette of her growing baby bump while on vacation with her man at the Esperanza Resort in Cabo. While much of the couple's romance is unwritten, Kaitlynn did offer some insight into their relationship during a December interview. "I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well," the 32-year-old lifestyle blogger revealed on the Scrubbin' In With Becca...
Celebritiesthepetitionsite.com

Britney Spears Has No Rights Over Her Life or Money - Free Britney Now!

It seems like a horror movie, and it just can't be real. You wake up. You roll over to check your phone and text your friends, but you're blocked — you're not allowed to look at social media or communicate with anyone without rigorous consultation and approval from The People Who Oversee You. You want to leave your home and drive your car, but you're not allowed to go anywhere. You try to protest your conditions, but you've been barred from hiring an attorney. Upwards of 99% of your earnings are immediately taken away from you, and you're not even allowed to see where they're going.
Entertainmentdailymagazine.news

Spotify Gets Exclusivity to Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy Podcast

Spotify (SPOT) will become the exclusive home for Alex Cooper's popular Call Her Daddy podcast series starting next month. SPOT stock fell 3.48% on Tuesday to close at $242.76. The Call Her Daddy podcast launched three years ago. It has been available on Spotify and other platforms. Now the podcast...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Brad Pitt’s lover Andra Day revealed the truth about the affair with him

At the end of May, reports appeared in the press about a possible relationship between the stars. Named Brad Pitt’s mistress, actress Andhra Day revealed the truth about a high-profile romance with a colleague. For the first time reports that Brad is again not free appeared at the end of May after the actors appeared at the Oscars.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Alex Cooper from Call Her Daddy leaving Barstool Sports?

CALL Her Daddy is one of the most streamed podcasts across all platforms. Alex Cooper, the founder of the podcast, discusses sex-positive stories, personal anecdotes, and the importance of self-love in the episodes. Is Alex Cooper from Call Her Daddy leaving Barstool Sports?. Alex Cooper has landed a massive deal...